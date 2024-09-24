A DEADLINE for residents to call for a by-election to Caldicot Town Council has been set.
Ten electors, aged 16 or over, from Caldicot will have to contact Monmouthshire County Council by Thursday, October 3 to request an election is held to fill the vacant Village ward seat on the town council.
If no election is called the vacancy will be filled by councillors co-opting a new member on to the council and if a by-election is called it will take place no later than December 5.
Electors requesting an election must contact Paul Matthews, the
returning officer at Monmouthshire County Council, The Rhadyr, Usk,
NP15 1GA.
