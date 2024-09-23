National Highways has announced a key motorway bridge will be closed overnight for emergency carriageway works to be carried out.
The Prince of Wales Bridge Westbound will be closed between junction 21 and junction 24, including junction 22 entry slip road.
A diversion is in place via the M48 westbound while the closure is in place from 6pm (September 23) till 6am the following morning (September 24).
For M49 northbound traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
