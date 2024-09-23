In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the fire service said: "Thank you to Crews from across #TeamSouthWales who worked (tirelessly) across the weekend to tackle the blaze."

The fire services attended the incident at Chapel Farm in Undy, Caldicot at around 4.30pm on Friday September 20, 2024.

At 4.35pm the fire service posted on social media that locals were advised to close their windows and doors due to an accumulation of smoke in the area.

The fire service confirmed through social media that 'no caravans were involved in the fire,' as the Chapel Farm Caravan and Motorhome Club is located nearby.