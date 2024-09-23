South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have released pictures from the scene of a large barn fire in Undy, Caldicot.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the fire service said: "Thank you to Crews from across #TeamSouthWales who worked (tirelessly) across the weekend to tackle the blaze."
📸🔥 Pictures from the scene of a large barn fire in #Undy.— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) September 23, 2024
👏🚒 Thank you to Crews from across #TeamSouthWales who worked tiredlessly across the weekend to tackle the blaze. pic.twitter.com/7VG364Pb6E
Read more
The fire services attended the incident at Chapel Farm in Undy, Caldicot at around 4.30pm on Friday September 20, 2024.
At 4.35pm the fire service posted on social media that locals were advised to close their windows and doors due to an accumulation of smoke in the area.
The fire service confirmed through social media that 'no caravans were involved in the fire,' as the Chapel Farm Caravan and Motorhome Club is located nearby.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here