A 26-YEAR-OLD man who had been wanted by police has been found.
Joshua Haycock has been wanted by police in connection with reports of an assault since Thursday, September 19.
According to Gwent Police, the alleged incident happened in Pontypool at the end of August.
Officers were looking for Haycock in connection with the incident as they believed he could assist their enquires.
Members of the public were warned not to approach him if they saw him, but to call 999.
Gwent Police confirmed via their social media platforms on the afternoon of Monday, September 23 that Haycock had been located.
They thanked the public for helping with their appeal.
