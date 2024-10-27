The Book of Mormon – which is a Tony, Olivier, and Grammy award-winning show – is to return to Cardiff in 2025 as part of a UK and Ireland Tour. The production follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won more than 30 international awards. The Book of Mormon has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the US.

The London production opened at the Prince of Wales Theatre in February 2013 when it set the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history and went on to win four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco. He is the first and only double ‘EGOT’ winner having won all four major entertainment awards at least twice - Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® Awards.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions. As part of the production's 2025 UK and Ireland tour it will be at Wales Millennium Centre from July 1 to July 19 (2025); tickets go on sale to the public from October 11 (2024).

