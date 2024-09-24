The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has reopened in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being closed for another night due to emergency repair works being required.

National Highways had announced that the main route between Wales and England was going to be closed overnight at 6.45pm on Monday evening.

The Prince of Wales Bridge Westbound was closed between junction 21 and junction 24, including junction 22 entry slip road.

A diversion was put in place via the M48 westbound while the closure was in place from 6pm (September 23) till around 6am on Tuesday morning.

The diversion route for M49 northbound traffic was via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.

National Highways reopened the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge at 4.45am on Tuesday.