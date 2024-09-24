The move has been rumoured in the run up to next month’s budget as the Government looks to save more money to fill the reported £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the Pat McFadden said: “If that’s been briefed by the Treasury, that will be the case.

“They write the budget, the Labour Chancellor writes the budget, and the Chancellor will put all this together over the next few weeks.

“If that’s what the Treasury has said, of course I can confirm it. I don’t see every briefing that goes out.

“I don’t think there’s any plans to do that, that’s for the Treasury. If that’s what they’ve said, that’ll be right.”

Sir Keir Starmer had previously refused to rule out scrapping the 25% single-person council tax discount, saying decisions on the public finances had to be looked at “in the round”.

How much council tax discount does a single person get?





According to the UK government, any single-occupant households are entitled to a 25% discount on council tax.

The discount is only offered in England and Wales and to apply, you will need your local councils information and access the site via the government website here.

Full list of medical conditions exempt from paying council tax

In the UK thousands of people are paying council tax unaware that they could potentially avoid paying the national tax or receive a discount.

It comes as many could be offered a discount if they have been diagnosed by a doctor as “severely mentally impaired” (SMI) according to The Mirror.

The following conditions are classed as SMI:

Multiple sclerosis

Learning difficulties

Parkinson’s

Dementia (including Alzheimer's)

Long last effects of a severe stroke

Although the above is a list of conditions that are classed as part of SMI, a person will need a doctor's diagnosis to be able to apply for the council tax discount.

Could you be entitled to a council tax discount? (Image: PA)

As well as having an SMI, you also need to be receiving one of the following benefits in England, Wales and Scotland to receive the discount.

It’s important to note that in Scotland, anyone who is eligible for the benefit but not receiving could also be entitled to a council tax discount.

The following benefits include:

Incapacity Benefit

Attendance Allowance

Severe Disablement Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (higher or middle-rate care)

Increase in Disablement Pension

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Income Support (includes a disability premium)

Personal Independence Payment (standard or enhanced daily living)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

The list of benefits you must be claiming extends to the following in England and Wales:

Disability Working Allowance

Universal Credit

While in Scotland you can also apply for a discount if you are eligible for the following:

Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Tax Credits (including disability element)

If you have been diagnosed with an SMI and live alone, you could be entitled to a 100% discount and not have to pay any council tax.

Persons classed as part of SMI and living with an adult carer could receive a 50% discount or a single person could get a 25% discount if living with someone who qualifies for paying council tax.

However, anyone with an SMI and living with two or more paying adults will not receive any discount.