Cllr Chris Weaver’s comments come about five months after the Welsh Government said it would aim to make a decision on whether the development, earmarked for land south of St Mellons Business Park, can go ahead.

The development is seen by some as potentially transformative for the east of the city with Rolls-Royce being one of the companies that confirmed their interest in setting up an office there.

However the proposed development land is part of the Rumney and Peterstone site of special scientific interest (SSSI) and there are concerns about the impact construction would have on biodiversity and habitats there.

Cllr Weaver said: “We as a local authority and myself as a cabinet member can see the huge advantage that Parkway can bring.

“A new railway station in the east of the city is exactly what we need.

“The opportunity there for dramatically-improved transport for people who live in that part of the city, the economic growth again that comes with that, are real positives.

“We need that decision from Welsh Government. I think it is a great project. I think it should clearly be supported.

“It would do wonders for Cardiff… I still remain hopeful that that project can be delivered because I can see the great advantages it would bring.”

Cardiff Parkway was approved by Cardiff Council in April 2022 but the scheme was later called in by the Welsh Government for them to have the final say on it as it is considered a development of national significance.

Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) oversaw a planning hearing on the scheme in July 2023 and the planning inspector at that time submitted a report to Welsh ministers in September 2023.

However changes to Welsh planning policy in October which placed greater emphasis on the protection of green spaces and SSSIs meant the development had to be looked at again and a second hearing was opened in January 2024.

The Welsh Government said in April 2024 that their target date for a decision on Cardiff Parkway was April 26, 2024.

Since then there has been a general election and the appointment of a new First Minister for Wales.

When we asked the Welsh Government for an update on when a decision can be expected on Cardiff Parkway a spokesman said: “This application is under active consideration and a decision will be communicated in due course.”