Olti Malaj, 39, from Newport has been charged with administering poison with intent to endanger life/inflict grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged he administered her sodium valproate.

The prosecution claims he did so between July 10, 2018 and September 18 this year, the city’s magistrates' court was told.

Malaj, of Nash Road, is due to appear before the crown court on October 18.