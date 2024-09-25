ELLIS TWYNHAM, 26, of Mill Road, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Crescent Road on February 19.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMILY EDWARDS, 65, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NEIL RICHARDSON, 54, of Albert Street, Newport was jailed for 28 days after he admitted assault by beating on September 3.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

HARRY NICHOLAS DRANE, 27, of Castle Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GRANT BURN, 37, of Nash Drive, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to damaging a window on March 25.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

IAN BALL, 52, of Somerset Street, Brynmawr was fined £100 after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order between April 7, 2022 and September 9, 2022.

He must pay a £40 surcharge.

MACAULEY JENKINS, 28, of Heol Cae Bach, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to damaging a table and TV stand on June 2.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

KERRY THRUPP, 47, of Mountain Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to stealing hair products from Boots in Tredegar on August 8.

She was ordered to pay £23.97 compensation.

JOHN DANIEL MULQUEEN, 28, of East Dock Road, Newport must pay £401 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Cypress Drive, St Mellons, Cardiff on March 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.