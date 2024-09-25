Ali Anfor, 40, was stopped by Gwent Police while he was at the wheel of a Saab 9-3 car on Maesglas Road in Newport.

He was found guilty of driving while disqualified and driving with 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His offences took place on October 1 last year.

The defendant “has a flagrant disregard for court orders”, Newport magistrates were told.

Anfor, of Brasshouse Lane, Smethwick, near Birmingham was jailed for 26 weeks.

He was banned from driving for 75 weeks for both offences and ordered to pay £650 costs and a £154 surcharge.