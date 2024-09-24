A LORRY got stuck in a lane on a village road yesterday afternoon, causing chaos for routes in and out of the village.
The bottom of Islwyn Street in Cwmfelinfach towards Blackvein Road Crosskeys had a lane closed for a few hours on Monday afternoon after a lorry got stuck.
The lorry had got stuck travelling on the road up to Ynys Hywel Farm in Cwmfelinfach, with one eyewitness on social media describing the lorry as "wedged on the road".
Gwent Police attended to assist the lorry driver, and closed the lane briefly at 4.30pm.
A spokesperson for the force has since confirmed to the Argus that the lane was safely reopened at 7.30pm on Monday, September 23.
