The AA Hospitality Awards 2024 were held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London on Monday (September 23).

The star-studded evening was presented by BAFTA-nominated television and radio broadcaster Angellica Bell, known for winning BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef.

The night celebrated the “most outstanding” hotels, spas, restaurants, Inns and B&Bs, alongside the people who drive them forward.

Key awards across 16 categories included AA Restaurant of the Year, AA Hotel of the Year, and the AA Sustainable Award.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said: “This incredible celebration is a true testament to the strength and innovation within our industry.

"The dedication and excellence demonstrated by all the hospitality teams have been nothing short of inspiring.

"Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and new Rosette holders for their remarkable contributions.”

AA Restaurants of the Year

England : The Greyhound, Beaconsfield

London : The Silver Birch

Wales : Thomas by Tom Simmons, Cardiff

Scotland: Loch Bay Restaurant, Stein

Thomas by Tom Simmons named AA Restaurant of the Year for Wales

Thomas by Tom Simmons - which is based in Pontcanna, Cardiff - was described by AA inspectors as "elegant, precise cooking inspired by Welsh ingredients".

The AA added: "Influenced by British and French cuisine and inspired by a life lived in Pembrokeshire, Tom Simmons has a real love and respect for homegrown Welsh ingredients.

"This is the inspiration behind the restaurant, a place to experience simple and elegant cooking at its very best."

The menu is described as "bang-on seasonal modern British cooking" and you can enjoy the food in a dining room "full of character".

The AA continues: "Simmons has a strong background and a team to match – you’re in safe hands here."

Outside of the restaurant Pontcanna is "full of interesting independent shops and some great buildings", so it is worth taking the time to explore.

Thomas by Tom Simmons has also received high praise on Tripadvisor, boasting a 4.5 rating (out of 5) from 249 reviews.

One person commented: "Absolutely fantastic experience from start to finish, lovely atmosphere, friendly & professional staff and as for the food it was was out of this world. Would highly recommend."

AA Hotels of the Year

England : Down Hall Hotel & Spa, Bishops Stortford

: Down Hall Hotel & Spa, Bishops Stortford London : The Dorchester

: The Dorchester Wales : The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff

: The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff Scotland : Cromlix, Dunblane

: Cromlix, Dunblane Northern Ireland: The Ebrington Hotel, Derry/Londonderry

The Parkgate Hotel named AA Hotel of the Year for Wales

Describing a stay at The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff, AA inspectors said to expect “spacious bedrooms, stunning features and an elegant atmosphere".

The Parkgate Hotel was name AA Hotel of the Year for Wales. (Image: The AA) The AA added: "The Parkgate Hotel is a luxury hotel that echoes all the elegance and glamour of its historic setting, being the combination of the grand former Post Office and the city’s old County Court.

"The prime city centre location is ideal for world-class venues including the Principality Stadium, Cardiff City Stadium, Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Motorpoint Arena and Wales Millennium Centre.

"Bedrooms are a chic blend of classic-meets-contemporary luxury, from sumptuous superior rooms to the extra-special Parkgate Suites.

"There's also a spa and the Sorting Room restaurant, a chic spot in the heart of the city."

Upon winning the AA Award on Monday, The Parkgate Hotel's General Manager, Damien Martin, said: “Winning Hotel of the Year for Wales from the AA means a huge amount to our team and is a fantastic achievement within three years of opening our doors to welcome the first guests to The Parkgate Hotel.

"The Whole team are committed to exceeding guest expectations and delivering exceptional hospitality, and being recognised with this award is an amazing endorsement.”