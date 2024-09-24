South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Tunnels on M4 closed westbound for emergency investigation of roof damage

Live

Brynglas Tunnels, M4, closed westbound for emergency repair

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • The westbound carriageway of the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4 is currently closed for emergency investigation of damage
  • Gwent Police are on scene to assist to clear a report of debris from the damaged roof
  • Diversions are in place and alternative routes are advised

