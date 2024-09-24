Major delays on Brynglas Tunnels after emergency debris repair

Our live feed has now finished.
- The westbound carriageway of the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4 is currently closed for emergency investigation of damage
- Gwent Police are on scene to assist to clear a report of debris from the damaged roof
- Diversions are in place and alternative routes are advised
