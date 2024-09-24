South Wales Argus
Major delays on Brynglas Tunnels after emergency debris repair

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The westbound carriageway of the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4 is currently closed for emergency investigation of damage
  • Gwent Police are on scene to assist to clear a report of debris from the damaged roof
  • Diversions are in place and alternative routes are advised

