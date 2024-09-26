Flexible Options, based in Chepstow Road, Newport has been celebrating their tenth anniversary this month, with a party set to be the highlight of the celebrations at the end of this week.

The company were originally started back in 2014 by three friends, Erika Rees, Hayley Rosser, and Julie Rickett, and was set up during a time of change for the learning disability community.

Hayley and Julie have more than two decades of experience in the industry, having worked for Newport City Council's Family Aid service managing and co-ordinating the team, while Erika is a registered nurse for people with learning disabilities with more than 30 years of experience.

The team at Flexible Options have supported hundreds of neurodivergent people over the past decade, including Cayne and Robbie (Image: Flexible Options) This gave them a wealth of knowledge to develop a progressive, person-centred service with the philosophy that individuals can always achieve more with the right support.

The company started very small, with only a handful of individuals attending with the idea to promote their independence and develop their skills, both within the wider Newport community and in-house at their base.

Fast forward ten years, and the company has continued to grow from strength to strength, with celebrations now in order.

Creative lead James Hardwick said: "We've grown in a way that nobody ever expected us to. We're now able to offer a multitude of fulfilling and enriching activities and pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of what neurodivergent individuals can achieve."

Gareth has been supported by Flexible Options for years (Image: Flexible Options) The company has become a vital part of the Newport learning disability community and provides a service for many individuals.

Many of the staff take great delight in their work with Flexible Options.

Former NHS worker Sarah Francis joined the team recently, and says she has "never looked back".

She added: "Being part of a company that provides a bespoke service for every individual who joins us is an amazing feeling, and to be able to watch individuals join our service and flourish while participating in activities they enjoy gives me such amazing job satisfaction.

"When people ask what I do for work my answer is always ‘I have the best job ever'!"

Leon has been able to thrive with his animation skills thanks to Flexible Options (Image: Flexible Options) The team at Flexible Options decided to mark the tenth anniversary celebrations with a party so they could share their journey with the people who have helped them so far.

Mr Hardwick continued: "We wanted to say a proper thank you to all the individuals and families that have helped us along the way. Not only that the staff wanted to say thank you to the founders of the company for all their hard work over the years.

"They are some of the most compassionate people you will ever meet and support the staff to deliver the best service the company can. Plus, everyone loves a party!"

The team are looking forward to celebrating their milestone anniversary (Image: Flexible Options) The party is set to be a night to remember, with Newport County Football Club's ground Rodney Parade hosting, and a number of surprises to be had.

Mr Hardwick said: "All of the individuals that currently attend our service are coming, with all their families, as well as all our staff.

"We can't wait to celebrate with everyone and I'm sure it will be a night to remember for all!"