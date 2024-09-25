A MAN has been charged with drug dealing and illegally having a Rolex watch and £2,000 in cash.

Joseph Tucker, 19, from Newport has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.

He is accused of possession of 1.2kg of amphetamine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and possession of 27g cannabis on September 20.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on October 18.

Tucker, of Windsor Road, was remanded in custody.