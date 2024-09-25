A MAN has been charged with drug dealing and illegally having a Rolex watch and £2,000 in cash.
Joseph Tucker, 19, from Newport has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.
He is accused of possession of 1.2kg of amphetamine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and possession of 27g cannabis on September 20.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on October 18.
Tucker, of Windsor Road, was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article