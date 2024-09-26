A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged with raping a girl aged 13.

The defendant from Ebbw Vale, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

The prosecution alleges he sexually assaulted the complainant in Gwent in 2022.

The teenager has pleaded not guilty.

He is due in court next on October 10.

The boy was granted unconditional bail by District Judge Stephen Harmes.