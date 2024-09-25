The confectionery company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including Freddos, Boost, Crunchie, Creme Eggs and the classic Dairy Milk.

Several chocolates have been axed by Cadbury recently.

In November (2023), Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.

In the lead-up to Easter this year the company revealed Mini Eggs chocolate cartons "will not be returning", a decision it said was based on the "changing tastebuds" of Cadbury fans.

While some Cadbury lovers also discovered for the first time in the lead-up to Easter 2024, that Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoons had also been discontinued (back in 2023).

Dairy Milk Orange and Mint Crisps chocolate bars have also been discontinued by Cadbury in 2024.

Cadbury reveals Festive Friends have been discontinued

Now, in the lead-up to Christmas, Cadbury has revealed it has axed Festive Friends Chocolate Biscuits from its range of products.

Cadbury Festive Friends won't be returning in 2024. (Image: PA/Asda) Fans took to social media, concerned they were unable to find the festive favourite on supermarket shelves yet.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) asked: "@CadburyUK hello have you discontinued festive friends?"

A Cadbury spokesperson replied: "Our Cadbury Festive Friends aren't returning this year, but don't worry, we have our new Cadbury Festive Animals for you to try.

Hi there. Our Cadbury Festive Friends aren't returning this year, but don't worry, we have our new Cadbury Festive Animals for you to try 💜 They are the same Animal biscuits you know and love, but with new festive shapes! We enjoy them best dunked in a hot chocolate 😉 — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) September 20, 2024

"They are the same Animal biscuits you know and love, but with new festive shapes! We enjoy them best dunked in a hot chocolate."

But the decision to axe Festive Friends has left many fans upset.

RECOMMENDED READING:

One person, posting on X, said: "That’s Christmas ruined."

While another added: "Just found out cadbury festive friends have been discontinued, christmas is ruined and will never be the same."

While a third fan commented: "Cadbury discontinued festive friends i’m so sad."