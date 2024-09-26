The initiative is one of a number of steps agreed by councillors to try and address hardships faced by those who have been in care during their childhood.

Monmouthshire County Council offers guaranteed job interviews to people who had been in its care provided they meet the selection criteria set out in the job description and will now extend the promise to those who have been in the care of other local authorities.

It has also agreed ‘care experienced people’ is added to the integrated impact assessment conducted whenever it takes a major decision so the impact on people who’ve been through care is identified and taken into account.

It will also give consideration to how disadvantages and discrimination experienced by care experienced people might be overcome when setting and reviewing its strategic equality objectives.

The proposals have been agreed unanimously by the full council and a report for councillors stated those who’ve been in care are three times less likely to access higher education and its estimated they make up 25 per cent of the homeless population.

Care experienced people have one of the highest pay gaps at over 25 per cent and are 70 per cent more likely to die prematurely.

Monmouthshire also provides its care leavers priority access to housing while care leavers across Wales are entitled to a 100 per cent council tax exemption up to the age of 25.