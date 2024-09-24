On September 24, Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) staged a banner drop and walk with a banner drop around Newport's Civic Centre.

In a statement the Newport PSC said: "This powerful 200-meter-long banner lists over 20,000 individuals killed in Gaza, serving as a poignant reminder of the human cost of the ongoing conflict."

The group states the Greater Gwent Pension Fund, of which Newport council is a member, indirectly has investments in companies linked to “human rights violations in Palestine”.

One example given is arms contractor Elbit Systems. The pension fund has previously told the Argus it does not directly invest with Elbit but had £59,000 invested in the firm via a pooled investment fund.

A spokesperson for the Newport PSC said: "We urge our councillors to support an ethical pension fund and divestment. Investing in arms companies and in occupied Palestinian territories not only contradicts public opinion but also violates international law and UN resolutions.

"Newport, with its unique Chartist history, must support a pension fund that is ethical and locally-focused. Divestment from these harmful investments is essential to helping end the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Our message is clear: No Gwent in Genocide."

Rama Saidani holding a placard (Image: Newsquest)Rama Saidani, 31 of Newport, who is studying a PHD in intercultural studies said: "It is important to me we did our bit. It is not going to change the entire situation but it contributes. If everybody did a little bit it this would have ended ages ago."

Joe Logan, a pensioner with the Greater Gwent Pension Fund said: "As a pensioner, I was shocked to learn that my pension has been invested in arms manufacturers like Elbit, which supplies weapons used by the Israeli military against Palestinian civilians, including children.

"This makes my pension complicit in war crimes. Councils must divest from the arms industry, as well as from fossil fuel investments, for the sake of our future and for human rights."

Angela Roberts (on the left) and Mel Brister (on the right) (Image: Newsquest)

Angela Roberts, owner of The Pot Cafe in Newport said: "This is my first time coming, but I have been wanting to come for ages. I am disgusted with my country and the western world.

"My eyes were opened on October 7. I didn't know what was going on from the very beginning. It is important for people to come out and protest."