Ms Jayne Harris who runs Pontypool Christian and Friends bookshop said: "The heating and electricity bills will be a massive concern.

"We have been open for 25 years, but we only had the kitchen, hot drinks and snacks for about one year."



The bookshop serves hot cups of tea and coffee to people who walk in, but they are worried about rising electricity bills.

"We have found that the people who come through our doors are looking for company, someone who can listen.

"Of course, our first reaction is to put the kettle on. We do charge, but it is a reasonable amount.

"We have noticed the rising costs of fuel and electricity, but we are trusting in God to stay open."



The owner of second-hand store, Del Boy of Pontypool, Darrious Fisher, said:

I am collecting bits of cardboard and stuff and burning it in my garden to keep warm.

"When I'm in my house it is so cold, you can feel it. I sometimes have my electric blanket on full blast.

"I won't be putting on my heating this winter."

The manager of The Comrades Club, Joy Mayers, of New Inn said: "I've been the manager here for nearly 26 and a half years and it has changed a lot. It was very difficult last winter.

"We used to have a lot of older people, but many have passed away now.

"We do have weddings and big events and have Pontypool rugby team on match days, but if you have a number of functions, we do have to put the heating on.

"My customers mean a lot to me. It is like everybody knows each other, it is a really friendly atmosphere, and I have really good bar staff."



Jayne Price who runs the not-for-profit business, Jaynes Baby Bank, said:

It is frightening for us you know. We will have extra bills with the heating.

"We look after our volunteers, they get a hot microwave meal each day and we make sure they have jumpers if they need them."