The Monmouthshire neighbourhood team were out in Chepstow on September 24 conducting speed monitoring.

It came following complaints reported to the police of speeding in the area.

The drivers caught speeding were educated about the consequences of excess speed, said Gwent Police.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: "Our Neighbourhood team have been out in Chepstow recently conducting speed monitoring following complaints regarding peoples driving.

"100 vehicles were checked today and drivers caught speeding were educated about the consequences of excess speed. #NPT #CO501 #CO164."