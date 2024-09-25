Gwent Police officers have checked 100 vehicles in Chepstow to catch drivers speeding following complaints.
The Monmouthshire neighbourhood team were out in Chepstow on September 24 conducting speed monitoring.
It came following complaints reported to the police of speeding in the area.
The drivers caught speeding were educated about the consequences of excess speed, said Gwent Police.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: "Our Neighbourhood team have been out in Chepstow recently conducting speed monitoring following complaints regarding peoples driving.
"100 vehicles were checked today and drivers caught speeding were educated about the consequences of excess speed. #NPT #CO501 #CO164."
Our Neighbourhood team have been out in Chepstow recently conducting speed monitoring following complaints regarding peoples driving.— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) September 24, 2024
100 vehicles were checked today and drivers caught speeding were educated about the consequences of excess speed.#NPT #CO501 #CO164 pic.twitter.com/M2JsdHaWAX
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here