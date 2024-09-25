South Wales Argus
Heavy traffic on M4 network as vehicles held after major bridge crash

M4 network congested after Prince of Wales Bridge crash

By Sallie Phillips

  • There is very congested traffic around the M4 heading up to and just off J22 for the Prince of Wales Bridge
  • Traffic had been held due to an incident on the Bridge
  • Congestion is starting to build up around the junction 24 for Coldra

