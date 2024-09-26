KYLE BLOODWORTH, 31, of Waun Goch Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Abergavenny on February 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTHA DUNPHY, 56, of Fair View, Chepstow must pay £997 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Monmouthshire on February 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN DOUGLAS HANCOCK, 53, of Brynglas Road, Newport must pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on February 24.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

BRADLEIGH JACK FRY, 26, of Garn Road, Nantyglo was banned from driving for three years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HARDING, 44, of Pen Y Cae, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on February 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL HARVEY, 32, of Tudor Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHEL DAVIES, 41, of Dan Y Bryn, Gilwern, Monmouthshire must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOANNE PRITCHARD, 44, of Sir Bartholomew Grove, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RAHAT ABBAS, 38, of St Vincent Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAFYDD WILLIAM REED, 34, of Gladstone Place, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on February 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA THOMAS, 42, of Firs Road, Caldicot must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALIN SABIN ACIU, 37, of Heol Isaf, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.