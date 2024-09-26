A consultation has been launched regarding the withdrawal of charitable non-domestic rates relief from private schools, set to take effect from April 1, 2025.

This proposal is aimed at aligning independent schools with charitable status with other independent schools in Wales concerning non-domestic rates.

In Wales, private schools are classified as independent schools.

Finance secretary Mark Drakeford said: "We believe that independent schools with charitable status in Wales should be treated in the same way as those which are not charities, which is why we are proposing removing this tax relief.

"It would bring Wales into line with Scotland and the UK Government is also planning to make similar changes in England."

Out of the 83 independent schools in Wales, 17 benefit from around £1.3 million of charitable non-domestic rates relief annually.

The funds saved by terminating this tax relief would be channelled to support public services.

The consultation outlines the Welsh Government's proposal and solicits opinions, running for 12 weeks from September 23, with a deadline for responses on December 16, 2024.

The full consultation is accessible at the Welsh Government website.