Amongst the more than 300 outdoor traders, the Monmouthshire Constituency Labour Party tent became a hotspot of disagreement as conversations on the topic have been shared by people online.

One individual took to Facebook to describe how after discussing the “winter fuel allowance and the impact on many pensioners”, they were left feeling that those who voted for Catherine Fookes should ask themselves if it was “a good decision”.

Others remarked online how they received no responses to emails sent regarding the pensioners’ fuel allowance, sparking mixed reactions from users blaming busy schedules or incompetence.

One voter admitted their decision to vote for Fookes was “a big mistake” and “one I won’t make again”.

Amy Thompson-Lancaster, councillor for the St. Kingsmark ward and Welsh Labour, was quick to offer support to an individual affected by the events at the Labour tent, suggesting that if they were to contact Fookes via her office “she will do everything possible to support you and your family”.

Some commenters shared the opinion that despite the negative reception regarding the winter fuel payments they did not feel confident supporting alternative parties or MPs, describing how they feel politicians, regardless of their party, no longer hold the best interests of voters in mind and instead are more focused on “how much is in their own pockets”.

Despite the backlash and public discontent with the scheme, it seems Labour is set on continuing with its decision after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves made a statement at the Labour conference on Monday stating they are making “the right decision” and “will not duck those decisions”.

The South Wales Argus reached out to the Welsh Labour Press office and Catherine Fookes for a statement but did not receive a response.