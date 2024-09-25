The Royal Albert in Maindee closed as a pub on Sunday, September 22, after owner Steven Payne felt it was "no longer viable" to operate due to the pub's previously damaged reputation.

The pub had previously been boarded up by police in November after a large quantity of class A drugs including cocaine had been seized, but Mr Payne had been determined to try and turn the pub's reputation around into a family-friendly venue when he took on ownership in April this year.

However, after months of dealing with the pub's history, and further issues of criminal damage, including having the pub's windows smashed twice this month alone, Mr Payne says he is "heartbroken" to have had to make the choice to close down the pub permanently.

Having been aware that he had taken ownership of a pub with a "tarnished reputation" Mr Payne had been committed to making "significant improvements" to the venue, service and environment, but has admitted that the past's "negative associations" have proved difficult to shake.

Paying tribute to his loyal staff and customers, Mr Payne said in his official announcement: "We worked tirelessly to rebuild the pub but the challenges tied to its previous reputation made it hard to achieve the fresh start we had hoped for.

"This pub has always been more than just a business to us. It has been a place of friendship, laughter, and community — a place where so many of you gathered to create lasting memories.

"We have always taken great pride in serving you, and we are heartbroken to close a chapter that meant so much to so many. To our loyal customers: we cannot thank you enough for sticking by us, for your kind words, and for giving us the chance to serve you. Your support meant everything, especially during the toughest times.

"To our amazing staff: you’ve been the heart and soul of this pub. Your dedication, hard work, and passion are what made this place special. We are incredibly proud of all you’ve achieved and grateful for your commitment. We are sad to say goodbye, but we are also deeply thankful for all the moments we shared together.

"We hope The Royal Albert will be remembered not for its challenges, but for the warmth and joy it brought to this community. Hopefully in the future, we will see all of your lovely faces again."

Mr Payne thanked the team at Specialist Property Group and those who have worked on the pub in recent months for their "tireless efforts".

He added: "Everyone involved behind the scenes including our marketing manager and operations manager, and the front of house staff - you’ve been the heart and soul of this pub. Your dedication, hard work, and passion are what made this place special. We are incredibly proud of all you’ve achieved and grateful for your commitment.

"Despite smashed windows, a flooded cellar, a break in that cost tens of thousands of pounds in theft and damages, we’ve made some incredible memories. For myself personally, friendships have been made, I met my loving partner, grew bonds with customers and learned so many new skills along the way."

Pub manager Lucy Knight has shared her sadness at seeing the Albert pub close down, but thanked the locals who have been so supportive.

She said: "We’re saddened to see the end of The Albert, but are overjoyed with the experience we’ve had meeting and talking to every single person who has come through our doors."