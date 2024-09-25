The warning is active from 5pm on Thursday, September, 26 until 10am on Friday, September 27, with some locations expected to see around 20-30 mm of rain in just two to three hours with a maximum of around 60 mm in four to six hours.

Some places can expect lightning and strong, gusty winds, which may be additional hazards, especially in southwest coastal areas.

Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption, with the rain expected to become more widespread across Wales late on Thursday night.

The Met Office has warned people to be careful, with particular attention paid to:

A slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

A small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

What can I do?

The Met Office has also issued advice for steps that people should take during a yellow weather warning.

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

The yellow weather warning suggests that there is some severe weather on the way in the coming days and you should be prepared for some medium-level disruption to travel and other activities.