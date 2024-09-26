Steve Ormerod, a professor in ecology at Cardiff University, warned Wales’ is “nowhere near” a target of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by 2030.

He said: “This is a very, very significant target. At the moment, we have about 12 per cent of Wales’ land surface which is identified for biodiversity – less than half of that is in good condition.”

Prof Ormerod, who is deputy chair of Natural Resources Wales, said government funds are shrinking at a time when Wales needs to pick up the pace and increase scale.

“We don’t really have cash incentives to make this happen,” he said as he gave evidence to a new Senedd climate change committee inquiry on halting and reversing nature loss.

He added that Wales is relying on goodwill and teamwork to hit the “30 by 30” target.

Richard Unsworth, an associate professor of biosciences at Swansea University, said studies show significant degradation of Wales’ waterways continues.

He said: “What’s happening on the land is continuing to degrade what is happening in our oceans and with that we have significant threats to biodiversity.”

Dr Unsworth said: “We need to pick up the pace in terms of actual marine management and not paper-based marine management – that is the critical thing.”

The ecologist told the committee there is a lack of recognition of how degraded Wales’ oceans are, with a Bangor University study showing fisheries have been destroyed.

Dr Unsworth stressed that agriculture, one of the biggest drivers of decline in waterways, must be a part of the conversation, saying: “We can’t hide from it.”

He also called for action to better monitor the impact of offshore wind farms on biodiversity.