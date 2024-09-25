Channel 4's Grand Designs recently marked its 25th anniversary with a special episode looking back at some of its most iconic and challenging builds.

Now, more keen builders are ready to take on the task not for the faint-hearted as Kevin travels around the UK to see the new builds in Grand Designs.

Marking the start of its 24th season, the Channel 4 show kicks off with a big task and as ever, a tight budget.

East Yorkshire couple take on coastguard station in Grand Designs

In the series' first episode, Kevin will meet Zahid and Ferzana as they hope to transform an obsolete coastguard station into their dream home.

The couple, from Leeds, brought the station in East Yorkshire and hope to transform it into a cantilevered, three-storey home made of steel and glass.

Hoping to enhance the property's panoramic sea views, the couple plans to complete the build in 10 months with a budget of £325,000, keeping to a Grand Design tradition.

The couple's son, Yusef, is managing the project but when he gets a career opportunity he can't turn down and Covid hits the couple's business it makes the pair concerned for their budget and timeframe.

Alongside the issues of Covid and their son's new job, health scares, Zahid’s tendency to plan on the foot and hostile weather throws the building into chaos.

Zahid and Ferzana's neighbours are rightly concerned for them, but five years later, Kevin finds out if this Grand Design was worth the wait.

Grand Designs airs at 9pm starting on Wednesday, September 24 on Channel 4 and All 4.