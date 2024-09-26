Mark Drakeford, who was made responsible for the language in a reshuffle last week, said the Welsh language and education bill goes beyond Welsh-medium education.

He explained the reforms aim to improve how Welsh is taught in English-medium schools.

Prof Drakeford warned that too few children emerge confident and competent speakers of the language despite compulsory lessons in Welsh.

He told the Senedd’s education committee: “We have an ambitious target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050. If we are to achieve that target then the contribution that the education system must make … is at the centre of that effort.

“That means it cannot rely entirely on young people who receive their education through the medium of Welsh, it must encompass all children …. That’s at the heart of this bill.”

Giving evidence as part of scrutiny of the bill on September 19, Prof Drakeford emphasised that the 2050 target includes doubling daily use of the language.

He said: “That’s extremely important – not to just have more people who can speak the language but to promote and persuade people to use the language they have.

“It is at the centre of the bill to do that.”

Prof Drakeford said nothing in the bill in any way undermines the importance of the work to encourage the use of Welsh beyond the curriculum.

He told the committee the bill would set a 10 per cent minimum level for the amount of Welsh-language education provision in primarily English-language schools.

Mr Giffard asked about the circumstances in which councils will be able to grant exceptions, warning that already under-pressure schools may struggle to meet the 10 per cent requirement.

Prof Drakeford confirmed compulsory elements of the bill will not apply to special schools.

Prof Drakeford said the bill provides for two extensions to the 10% requirement to 2036 at the latest, “which is perilously close to 2050”, so indefinite extensions will not be allowed.

Lee Waters raised concerns about schools suddenly moving between language categories, with examples of ”fractured and disempowered” communities in his Llanelli constituency.

The Labour MS cautioned that the bill “seems a little silent” on community consultation.

Bethan Webb, a deputy director responsible for Cymraeg 2050, said councils will consult on their plans every five years, setting out their ambitions.