The former TV star has filmed a Channel 5 special called Cast Away, which follows a “celebrity marooned on an inhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days”.

On Instagram today he posted: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it.



"Cast Away starts Monday on @channel5_tv & My5 at 9pm."

NEW 🚨 Phillip Schofield returns to TV next week in a one-man reality show on Channel 5.



"Cast Away" airs 3 nights next week and will see Phillip dropped off on a remote uninhabited island for ten days, with no crew and only a few cameras to document his experience, by himself.

Schofield resigned from ITV last May after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

At the time, the former TV star said he had “lost everything” after admitting to the affair, and that the fallout had had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.

In December, an external review by Jane Mulcahy KC, instructed by ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall, found that ITV made “considerable efforts” to find out the truth about an alleged relationship between Schofield and a runner on This Morning in 2019 but was “unable to uncover the relevant evidence” until the presenter’s own admission in late May 2023.

This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby left This Morning almost five months later, after 14 years on the sofa alongside Schofield.

Willoughby has continued to front ITV’s Dancing On Ice, with Stephen Mulhern replacing Schofield as co-host.

Over the weekend, Channel 5 posted a short clip of a mystery star, said to be Schofield, walking across a remote beach, as it teased its “brand new” desert island programme on social media.

“A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind,” the video was captioned.

The news was met with anger online, with many feeling Channel 5 were offering Schofield a chance at 'redemption'.

“This is most definitely a first for me"





Channel 5 has said that Phillip Schofield being left on an island with a handful of cameras will allow him to “confront the challenges of total isolation, the forces of nature, and provides the time to battle within his own mind as he explores his own controversial story”.

The three-part series will air across three nights from Sunday until Tuesday at 9pm on each of those days.

Schofield said: “This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me. This time it’s just me, no ‘phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury.

“I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild … with no help. Maybe I’ll be Robinson Crusoe, or maybe I’ll just be Tom Hank’s Wilson and quietly drift off into the wild blue yonder.”