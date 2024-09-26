Elin Jones MS, the Llywydd of the Senedd, said: “It’s a joy to see ‘Senedd’ sit proudly alongside the other excellent Welsh words added to the Oxford Dictionary. I might celebrate with a bowl of ‘cawl’ or a bag of ‘sglods’!

“Here in Wales we are familiar with Senedd as the name of our national parliament, and I feel proud that this Welsh word is now known by more people outside our country. I hope it will encourage people to learn about Wales’ parliament and come visit the beautiful Senedd building in Cardiff Bay. Everyone is most welcome.”

Established in 1999 as the National Assembly for Wales, the parliament officially changed its name to Senedd Cymru / Welsh Parliament in May 2020.