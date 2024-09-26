Christopher Gwyne, owner of family-run bus engineering group Bulwark Bus and Coach Engineering Ltd, took on responsibility of the business from his father and the pair have decades worth of experience in the industry, between them.

The meeting with Natasha Asghar, MS for South Wales East, covered everything from the transition to electric and cost pressures in the industry, to the shortage of young apprentices in the sector.

Ms Asghar said: "Buses underpin the school transport sector, as well as the tourism industry and Welsh economy. Without our highly skilled engineers, we quite simply wouldn’t be able to get from A to B.

“It was fantastic to meet Christopher and his team, but devastating to hear of the negative impact a shortage of young apprentices is having on his business and the industry more widely.

“I would urge Welsh Government officials to meet with businesses such as this if they want to actually be in-touch with the current challenges those in the sector are facing."