ALMOST 1500 homes were subject to disrupted power on Tuesday evening in Monmouthshire.
A power cut was confirmed by National Grid on their social media at just before 8.15pm on Tuesday, September 24, leaving more than 25 postcodes without power.
The areas affected were within the NP7 postcode of Abergavenny and surrounding areas, with National Grid announcing they hoped to have the power cut resolved by 10pm.
According to the National Grid website, the power cut in Abergavenny on Tuesday was classed a as a HV or 'high voltage' incident.
The National Grid categories incidents into LV or HV.
LV stands for low voltage and these incidents tend to be smaller and more localised.
HV stands for high voltage and these incidents tend to be larger, affecting the wider area.
In LV incidents some of your neighbours may still have power, but in HV incidents it could mean your neighbours are off supply too.
The team at National Grid worked to restore power in Abergavenny, with all power supplies in the area restored within an hour of the power cut first being reported, by 9.15pm.
This was confirmed by a social media post issued at 9.40pm on Tuesday, with National Grid apologising to any customers affected by the power cut.
Which roads were affected?
All the properties affected by the power cut were in the NP7 postcode area of Abergavenny.
- Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AH
- Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AL
- Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AN
Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5BT
Mulberry Close, Abergavenny, NP7 5ES
Park Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 5SG
Park Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 5SH
Park Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 5SL
Deri Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5SY
Blorenge Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TA
Park Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 5TL
Park Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 5TN
Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TR
Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TS
Northgate, Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TT
Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TU
- Skirrid Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5UA
- Penyval Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5UB
- Pen Y Pound, Abergavenny, NP7 5UD
Park Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 5YT
Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny, NP7 6AT
Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny, NP7 6BL
- Derwen Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6BP
Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 6DB
Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 6DF
Derwen Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6DL
Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 6DX
- Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6DY
Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6EA
- Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6EB
- Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6ED
Ysguborwen, Abergavenny NP7 6EE
Wellfield Close, Abergavenny, NP7 6EH
Ysguborwen, Abergavenny NP7 6EJ
Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, NP7 6EL
Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, NP7 7HR
- Pen Y Pound, Abergavenny, NP7 7RN
National Grid has advised that if you are a vulnerable customer and you need any extra support during a power cut, you can contact the National Grid directly by calling 0800 6783 105.
