A power cut was confirmed by National Grid on their social media at just before 8.15pm on Tuesday, September 24, leaving more than 25 postcodes without power.

The areas affected were within the NP7 postcode of Abergavenny and surrounding areas, with National Grid announcing they hoped to have the power cut resolved by 10pm.

According to the National Grid website, the power cut in Abergavenny on Tuesday was classed a as a HV or 'high voltage' incident.

The National Grid categories incidents into LV or HV.

LV stands for low voltage and these incidents tend to be smaller and more localised.

HV stands for high voltage and these incidents tend to be larger, affecting the wider area.

In LV incidents some of your neighbours may still have power, but in HV incidents it could mean your neighbours are off supply too.

The team at National Grid worked to restore power in Abergavenny, with all power supplies in the area restored within an hour of the power cut first being reported, by 9.15pm.

This was confirmed by a social media post issued at 9.40pm on Tuesday, with National Grid apologising to any customers affected by the power cut.

Which roads were affected?

All the properties affected by the power cut were in the NP7 postcode area of Abergavenny.

Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AH

Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AL

Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AN

Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5BT

Mulberry Close, Abergavenny, NP7 5ES

Park Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 5SG

Park Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 5SH

Park Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 5SL

Deri Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5SY

Blorenge Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TA

Park Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 5TL

Park Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 5TN

Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TR

Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TS

Northgate, Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TT

Park Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5TU



Skirrid Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5UA

Penyval Road, Abergavenny, NP7 5UB

Pen Y Pound, Abergavenny, NP7 5UD



Park Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 5YT

Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny, NP7 6AT

Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny, NP7 6BL



Derwen Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6BP

Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, NP7 6DB

Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 6DF

Derwen Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6DL

Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, NP7 6DX



Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6DY

Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6EA

Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6EB

Old Barn Way, Abergavenny, NP7 6ED

Ysguborwen, Abergavenny NP7 6EE

Wellfield Close, Abergavenny, NP7 6EH



Ysguborwen, Abergavenny NP7 6EJ

Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, NP7 6EL

Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, NP7 7HR

Pen Y Pound, Abergavenny, NP7 7RN

National Grid has advised that if you are a vulnerable customer and you need any extra support during a power cut, you can contact the National Grid directly by calling 0800 6783 105.