The clinician-to-clinician conversations via a dedicated phone line are designed to streamline communication between ambulance crews and hospital staff and further improve the patient’s care.

Bethan Jones, perinatal safety champion and midwife at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Every second counts in an emergency, so the more information we can relay to the maternity unit, the better they can prepare by calling in the right clinicians and organising everything they need to deliver emergency care.

“The red phone enables us to do just that, acting as a single point of access to obstetric units, improving communication which in turn will enable us to deliver high-quality and timely care for the patient and their baby."

Calls are made by ambulance crews direct to obstetric units via the Consultant Connect app.

Jonathan Patrick, chief executive at Consultant Connect, said: “This red phone initiative will mean that hospitals in Wales are well prepared for emergency obstetric situations, giving mothers and their babies the best care possible when they face unexpected problems.



“We have always known that NHS Wales is serious about improving clinical communications, and this is yet another example of how it is improving patient care by making sure clinicians get the information they need in a timely fashion."

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board is the fourth Welsh health board to join the initiative alongside Hywel Dda, Aneurin Bevan and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Boards.

The red phone protocol is the latest initiative introduced by the Welsh Ambulance Service to improve the care it provides to new parents, their babies and their families.



Every ambulance and response car in the trust’s fleet has ‘Neo-HeLP’ suits on board to keep newborn babies warm.

