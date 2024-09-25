Three cars were involved in the incident on the Prince of Wales Bridge westbound just before 7am, causing mayhem with the usual rush hour traffic.

Traffic was held for around half an hour while traffic officers and police worked to remove the cars safely from the network.

Despite the traffic being released at around 7.30am, there were significant levels of congestion for around two hours afterwards, with delays of around 20 minutes near the bridge reported as queues remained for approximately two miles.

However, Gwent Police have since confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the crash on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson told the Argus: "We received a report of a three-car road traffic collision near junction 23 of the M4 at around 6.40am on Wednesday 25 September.

"Officers attended along with Welsh Government Traffic Officers to support with traffic management.

"No injuries were reported."