The study, carried out by energy infrastructure experts Neara, spoke to 2,000 adults across the UK to understand how attitudes towards new pylons vary.

When asked how supportive they would feel if a new pylon was installed within a two-minute walk of their home, ten per cent of Welsh respondents based in Wales said they would be supportive but the number more than doubled to 24 per cent if they were told the installation would increase clean energy transmission.

Plans announced by National Grid in May 2024 suggest that 6,000 electricity pylons are to be installed across the UK in efforts to 'rewire the nation' and help drive us closer to Net Zero.

Taco Engelaar, managing director at Neara, said: "It’s encouraging to see that residents in Wales show more support for pylons that are built for renewable energy, particularly as this issue has proven to be locally contentious. It suggests that, when the purpose of new infrastructure is properly communicated, minds can change.

“However despite the boost that sustainable credentials bring, residents in Wales aren’t clamouring to have new pylons installed in their area."

Regardless of the clean energy benefits, one in three residents in Wales would neither support nor object to the installation of new energy infrastructure.