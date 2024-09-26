Utility Bidder carried out research to reveal the UK regions with the highest annual energy bills, those with the costliest energy unit prices, the regions with the most expensive fixed costs and those which have seen the biggest increase in energy costs between 2019-2023.

Merseyside and North Wales came top with an average annual domestic electricity bill of £1,353 - £95 more than the East Midlands,

People in South Wales came in seventh on the table with an annual domestic electricity bill of £1,286.