As the colder months approach, it is important to check for cats and kittens who might have crawled into your bonnet space for warmth from the engine.

When the weather turns frightful, a nice warm place to cuddle up and drift off to sleep is the perfect remedy.

For an outdoor cat, that warm spot might just be your car’s engine.

(Image: engin sezer/Getty)

Knocking on your bonnet three times before setting off is the easiest way to avoid disaster for those animals who have been using your engine space for some warmth.

It isn’t uncommon for veterinarians to see cats being brought in with extensive burns, degloved tails, or worse.

Experts from Embrace pet insurance warned: “Cats and kittens, especially strays, seek out warm shelter in the colder months. When cars are left on the streets, driveways, or even easily accessible garages, cats will gravitate to the warmth.

“Sitting in between the engine and hood allows them a safe break from the harsh weather. Mother cats will often stow their newborns in this location, as well.

“If you are unable to park your car in a garage, try to get in the habit of doing a quick check for unwanted passengers before you start your car.

“A quick bang on the hood or beep of your horn might be enough to scare the tiny hitchhiker away. Do not start your engine prior to checking.

“It’s also recommended to peek under your vehicle and on top of your tires to see if there is anything snuggled up in a spot only safe when stationary.

“Make sure to give them a minute to scramble out just in case they were in a deep sleep. These quick tricks could quite literally save a life.”