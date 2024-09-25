The trend comes as Meta, which also owns Facebook, makes changes to its privacy policies, allowing it to train its AI chatbots on user information.

A number of famous faces have gotten involved with celebrities like Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy sharing this trend online.

What is the 'Goodbye Meta AI’ trend on Instagram?





Meta owns the popular social media sites Facebook and Instagram (Image: PA)

The 'Goodbye Meta AI’ trend on Instagram involves users sharing a copied and pasted statement on their stories reading: "Goodbye Meta AI. Please note an attorney has advised us to put this on, failure to do so may result in legal consequences. As Meta is now a public entity all members must post a similar statement.

"If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos. I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos."

The post falsely claims that users can opt out of changes to Meta privacy policies by simply sharing this.

This is completely made up with third-party fact-checkers adding that "users in Europe can object via a form in their account settings."

Materials from under-18s are not used to train AI chatbots (Image: PA)

Recommended Reading:

Meta announces major change to direct messages on Facebook and Instagram

What are Instagram Notes? New text sharing feature added to app

What user information will Meta use to train its AI chatbots?





Meta has said that photos and text posts created by users on Facebook and Instagram are being used to train its AI models.

However, it stated that private posts and direct messages are left out of this. Materials posted by under-18s are also not used by the company.