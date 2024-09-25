Cabinet members met at Caerphilly County Borough Council’s headquarters today (Wednesday September 25) to decide the fate of Meals Direct.

The cabinet has agreed to ask its officers to find ways to make the service more sustainable, rather than axe it.

But there was no last-minute reprieve for the council staff restaurant, The Hive, which will shut down by the end of November.

Lynne Donovan, the head of people services, said there could be options for restaurant staff to be redeployed elsewhere in the council’s catering service, which has “many vacancies”.

The proposals formed part of a cost-cutting plan which the council hopes can help plug a £45 million budget gap over the next two years.

Senior councillors have frequently defended the moves as “difficult” but necessary, given the wider financial picture.

But the proposal to axe Meals Direct had proved significantly controversial, drawing criticism from trade unions, Senedd members, other councillors and – importantly – service users, their families, and the staff who provide their meals.

At a joint scrutiny committee meeting, on Tuesday September 24, the daughter of one service user branded the proposal “shameful” and said many people, like her mother, depend on Meals Direct as a “lifeline”.

At the subsequent cabinet meeting, several members recognised the strength of feeling for saving Meals Direct and the importance of the service.

These included Cllr Carol Andrews, who said her mother used to be a meals on wheels worker.

Opposition leader Cllr Lindsay Whittle, invited to speak to the cabinet, urged members to consider those residents who are not “fit and healthy”, and who relied on meals – as well as the welfare aspects of the service, including the visits of “experienced” staff.

Cllr Sean Morgan, who leads the local authority, said it was “quite clear” from the comments heard on Tuesday that people would prefer the service was saved.

Cabinet members voted unanimously for an option that will “ask officers to develop a range of further options to make the delivery of Meals Direct sustainable over the long-term”.

Cllr Morgan reminded those present at the meeting, however, that the council has to “keep in mind the £45m deficit”.

He asked officers to come up with other proposals to make the service sustainable before the next budget-setting period, in early 2025.