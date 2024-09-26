The store welcomes customers into a bright and modern interior, with a host of new features aimed at improving their shopping experience.

Store manager Rhiannon Rhees said: "We wanted our Cwmbran customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store.

H Samuel has a new-look store in Cwmbran (Image: Submitted) "We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store.

“Among the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior and new diamond, jewellery and watch displays, we’re thrilled to have introduced a Perfect Piercing Studio, where customers can style their own look from our extensive earring collection."

Inside H Samuel's new-look store in Cwmbran (Image: Submitted) And on September 27 to 29 customers are invited to the store for a glass of bubbly and a special weekend of giveaways, money-off vouchers and the chance to win a £1,000 gift card.

H Samuel Cwmbran can be found at 12-14 South Walk in the town centre.