The band will kick off their tour with an intimate show at London Dingwalls on November 15, to celebrate the release of their forthcoming Don’t Go Making Plans EP.

Frontman Richard Archer said: "We’re really happy to announce this show at Dingwalls. It’s an iconic London venue and one that we’ve unbelievably not played yet."

With more than a million UK album sales, two number one albums and five Top 20 singles, Hard-Fi have been a phenomenon.

Their Cardiff date, at Tramshed, is on November 21 and the band's tour will take them across the UK finishing with a sold-out gig at London's Roundhouse on November 30.

Hard-Fi are Richard Archer (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Steve Kemp (drums), Kai Stephens (bass) and Ross Phillips (guitars).