A series of weekend closures to the railway line between Newport and Shrewsbury through Abergavenny railway station have now finished, according to Network Rail.

The closures were to allow the completion of ongoing works to improve the accessibility of Abergavenny station, as well repairs to track work and level crossing upgrades on this line.

As a result of the works, Abergavenny station has now had the main span of the planned bridge, stairs and lift shaft have all been installed.

You can see the full timelapse of the installation works here.

Railway services on the Newport to Shrewsbury line were resumed on time as of the morning of Wednesday, September 25.

The next stages of the improvement works will now continue to take place, which will include glazing the bridge and putting cladding on the lift shafts.

Once this stage is complete, the final works, which will involve the mechanical and electrical installations, will be completed.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: " We wanted to thank you for your patience and understanding as the final weekend of closures between Newport and Shrewsbury ended early this morning.

"If you have any further questions, please do get in touch."