The charity shop, at 1 Frogmore Street, sells women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, accessories, homeware, toys, books, bric-a-brac and much more.

As a volunteer you will help to sort donations, serve customers and work on the shop floor, as well as creating displays and supporting the team with admin.

No experience is needed as Blue Cross will provide full training.

David Palmer, head of retail operations at Blue Cross, said: “Money raised from sales in our charity shops helps us to continue to offer vital support to animals in need through our rehoming, veterinary and support services across the country.

"Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills, make new friends, and feel part of your community. We'd love to hear from you if you can spare a few hours a week to join our teams.”

For more information, visit www.bluecross.org.uk or call 0300 790 9906.