A MISSING 72-year-old man from Cwmbran has been found.
Michael Moorbey had last been seen in Cwmbran on Monday September 23, wearing a grey tracksuit and police believed he may have been wearing a black puffa coat or jacket.
Michael is described as a white, around 5 ft 5”, of medium build with grey hair.
He usually wears transition lens glasses that react to the light.
He has links to the south west of England, particularly Weymouth, and it had been considered that he may have been travelling in that direction by train.
Gwent Police confirmed Mr Moorbey had been found at 3pm on Wednesday, September 25, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
