Emma Webb, from Newport, will pull a life-sized model horse 140 miles from her home to Birmingham, hoping to smash £100,000 raised for her chosen charities.

It will be the third time Emma has taken to the road to remember her daughter Brodie, a talented equestrian who took her own life in 2020, aged 16.

Emma said: “She was my purpose for living. As a mum of an only child, we were so close. I have all this love inside of me but nowhere for it to go.

“When you lose the most important thing in your life you can either give up or go on. This is a positive way for me to channel that love and make a difference. It means the world to me to raise as much awareness as I can.”

Emma has raised more than £60,000 for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and Riders Minds.

In 2021, shocked by the statistics for suicides in Wales the previous year, she decided to walk 285 miles, with each mile representing a life lost - including that of her own daughter, who would have turned 21 this December.

Last year she unveiled her fundraising partner - a resin horse-on-wheels called Miles.

She pulled her 80kg pal from the David Broome Event Centre in Caldicot to the ExCeL London over 15 days which included a surprise visit from Prince William, who had been keen to offer his support.

Emma said: “I still can’t believe that really happened. I looked up and there he was with a big smile on his face. I shouted ‘oh my gosh’ before he hugged me. He was really chatty and so lovely.”

Emma's latest challenge begins on Saturday, September 28. It will take Emma and Miles through Bristol, Gloucester, Cheltenham, Evesham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick and Coventry before they finish at the Birmingham NEC on October 8, the day before the Horse of the Year Show starts.

Emma said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK and every year around 200 teenagers take their own lives.

"It isn’t easy to start a conversation about suicide but we must talk openly with our children and young people and reassure them that they are not alone and that help and support is available.”

Emma also wants to highlight the reality of mental health problems within sport, including the equestrian sector.

Along the way she will leaving Horseshoes of Hope in various places to help those who may be struggling with low mental wellbeing or having thoughts of suicide.

The decorative ornaments are printed with a QR code to scan, linked to the website DoItForBrodie, where relevant help can be accessed.