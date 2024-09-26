Monmouthshire County Council said preventing falls is crucial, not only for avoiding injuries, but also for maintaining independence, dignity, and quality of life.

Falls are a significant concern, especially for older adults or people with reduced mobility, and can lead to serious injuries, hospital admissions, loss of independence, and a decline in wellbeing.

The council's assistive technology service offers help so people can live safely, securely and comfortably in their own homes.

These include lifeline and falls detectors, bed and chair sensors, video doorbells, smart lightbulbs, motion sensors, GPS tacking with a built-in falls detector and 'canary kits', which are home monitoring kits which help family members and professionals monitor movements around the property day and night using sensors.

Cllr Ian Chandler, cabinet member for social care, safeguarding and accessible health services, said: "Assistive technology like this can make all the difference in making sure people in Monmouthshire can retain their independence.

"This service helps people live comfortably, safely and securely in their own homes for longer."

For more information contact the assistive technology team on 01633 644466.